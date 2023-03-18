SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,988.00.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on SSE in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.11) to GBX 1,664 ($20.28) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSEZY opened at $20.61 on Monday. SSE has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

SSE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

