Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 142 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

