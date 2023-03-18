Stargate Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53.02 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $108.55 million and $53.02 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

