STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.03. 4,912,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

