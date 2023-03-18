StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
Shares of AVGR opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Featured Stories
