StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens cut CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,682. CareDx has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $498.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.03.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 401,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

