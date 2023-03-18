StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.
Fox Factory Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.24. 427,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,218. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95.
Insider Transactions at Fox Factory
In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
