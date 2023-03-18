StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.24. 427,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,218. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.