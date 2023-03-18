StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,890. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.