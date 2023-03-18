StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

