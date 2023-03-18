StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of GBDC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
