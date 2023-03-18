StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.96. 77,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.