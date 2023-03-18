StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.96. 77,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
