StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of HSC opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $539.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Harsco by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.