StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Immunic Stock Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Immunic has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.64.
Institutional Trading of Immunic
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunic (IMUX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.