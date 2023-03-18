StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Immunic has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

