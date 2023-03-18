StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 4,119,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
