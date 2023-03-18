StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.