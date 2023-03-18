StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 510,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,152. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
