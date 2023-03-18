StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 510,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,152. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 962,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Articles

