StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archrock by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 689,230 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

