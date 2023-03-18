StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CAR opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

