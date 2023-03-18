StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 103,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $246.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
