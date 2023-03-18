StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 103,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $246.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

