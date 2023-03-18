StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

LEU opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.10. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

