StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEVA. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

CEVA stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 953,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.21 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. CEVA has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CEVA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in CEVA by 5.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in CEVA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

