StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
comScore stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 767,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
