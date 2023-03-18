StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $273,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

