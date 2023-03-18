StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.