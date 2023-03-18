StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Ero Copper stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
