StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

