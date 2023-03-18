StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FNLC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,462. The firm has a market cap of $295.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 35.47%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

First Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 43.6% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Featured Stories

