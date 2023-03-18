StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ FNLC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,462. The firm has a market cap of $295.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 35.47%.
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
