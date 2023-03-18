StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

FHB opened at $21.14 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $5,254,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

