StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. 22,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855. The firm has a market cap of $546.97 million, a P/E ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 0.58. FRP has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59.

Get FRP alerts:

Insider Activity at FRP

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FRP by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in FRP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FRP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.