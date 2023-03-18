StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 4.9 %

FLGT opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $910.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

