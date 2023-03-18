StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GeoPark Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:GPRK opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

