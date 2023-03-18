StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

