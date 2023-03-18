StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

