StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Ingevity stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

