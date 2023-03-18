StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.2 %

ICE opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.