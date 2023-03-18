StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 743,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.