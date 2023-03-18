StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 430,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,501. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.15. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,201 shares of company stock worth $9,093,874. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

