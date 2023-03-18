StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. LKQ has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

