StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
LL Flooring Price Performance
LL stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $106,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.
Recommended Stories
