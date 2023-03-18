StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

LL stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $106,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.