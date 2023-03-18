StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of MX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 531,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,862. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 17.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 91,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $171,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

