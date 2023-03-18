StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

