StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,838,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

