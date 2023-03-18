StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NC traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 36,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,735. The stock has a market cap of $270.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 49,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

