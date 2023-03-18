StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NTAP traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 7,681,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,768. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,740. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

