StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NLST stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 986,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,980. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $801.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

