StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Netlist Trading Up 11.7 %
NLST stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 986,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,980. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $801.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.
About Netlist
