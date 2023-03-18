StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

