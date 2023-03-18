StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.
Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
