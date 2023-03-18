StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

