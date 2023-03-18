StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $78.41. 886,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

