StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Pampa Energía Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.40. 107,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $36.87.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
