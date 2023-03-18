StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.40. 107,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 488,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,436 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

