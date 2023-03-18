StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 5.7 %

PK stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,804,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

