StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

POSCO stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. POSCO has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 58.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

