StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 6.8 %

RYAM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 1,441,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $385.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

